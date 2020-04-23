Sterlite Power commissions 765-kV Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh

Sterlite Power on Thursday announced the commissioning of the 765-kilovolts (kV) Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh.

"Sterlite Power, a leading global power transmission player, commissions the 765-kV Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh, which is part of the Khargone Transmission Ltd (KTL) project," according to a statement by the company.

This will help in stepping down high-voltage 1,320 MW power from the Khargone Power Plant to further distribute it downstream to 50 million households across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, it said.

So far, Sterlite Power has commissioned 5 out of 6 elements in the project -- 765-kV substation at Khandwa, 765-kV DC Khandwa-Indore transmission line, 400-kV DC Khandwa-Khargone transmission line, 400-kV line-in line-out (LILO), and Dhule Bay Extension.

Sterlite Power won the Rs 1,370-crore Khargone transmission project in 2015 through a tariff-based competitive bidding process and is executing it under the build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) model.











