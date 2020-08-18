172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sterlite-plant-to-stay-shut-madras-high-court-junks-pleas-to-reopen-vedanta-facility-5721441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite plant to stay shut, Madras High Court junks pleas to reopen Vedanta facility

The Madras HC upheld the Tamil Nadu government's order of May 2018, directing closure of the copper unit.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Madras High Court (HC) on August 18 dismissed petitions seeking reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu government's order of May 2018, which directed the closure of Vedanta's facility.

13 people were allegedly shot dead by the police on May 22, 2018 during a protest against the plant. The state government shut down the plant six days later, alleging violation of environment laws.

Close

The judgment was pronounced on August 18 by a Division Bench of Justices TS Sivagnananam and Bhuvani Subbaroyan.

related news

The Madras HC also declined a request by Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram for Vedanta to maintain status quo for a few weeks, legal news website Bar & Bench reported.

Vedanta's counsel in a statement said the company is "shocked" by the judgment and will be taking taking legal remedies.

"Since we have always believed that this is a completely knee jerk reaction by the government and closure was only for political reasons.  It's a very retrograde step for the country that we are importing billions of dollars of copper from China when in point of fact we would have been self sufficient as a country. In fact, we are especially aggrieved since there was never any notice ever given to us for any kind of pollution prior to this closure order and we would definitely be taking our remedies as available in law," Vedanta's counsel said.

In February 2019, the Supreme Court had set aside the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that permitted reopening of the plant.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Sterlite #Vedanta

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.