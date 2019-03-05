App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Steps taken to ensure implementation of permanent commissioning of women officers in armed forces'

'The Ministry of Defence has taken steps to ensure implementation of announcement made by the Prime Minister on August 15, 2018 regarding grant of permanent commission to women officers in the armed forces,' the ministry said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Ministry of Defence of Tuesday said it has taken steps to ensure implementation of permanent commissioning of women officers in the armed forces, in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 last year, the PM had announced that women officers recruited under the short service commission in the armed forces will have the option of taking up permanent commission, which he described as a "gift" to the "brave daughters".

"The Ministry of Defence has taken steps to ensure implementation of announcement made by the Prime Minister on August 15, 2018 regarding grant of permanent commission to women officers in the armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

In so far the Indian Air Force (IAF) is concerned, "all branches, including that of fighter pilots, are now open for women officers," it said.

related news

"In Indian Navy all non-sea going branches/cadre/specialisation have been opened for induction of women officers through Short Service Commission. In addition to education, law and naval constructor branch/cadre, women SSC officers have been made eligible for grant of permanent commission in the naval armament branch, at par with male officers," the statement said.

The proposal for induction of "three new training ships" for the Navy is underway, the ministry also said in the statement.

"This will provide the requisite infrastructure for training of both men and women officers. Indian Navy will start inducting women in all branches, once the training ships are in place," it said.

Women officers will be granted permanent commission in the Indian Army in "all the ten branches" where women are inducted for Short Service Commission, the statement said.

"So, besides the existing two streams of Judge Advocate General (JAG) and Army Education Corps, now permanent commission will be granted in Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordinance Corps and Intelligence also to women officers.

"SSC women officers will give their option for permanent commission before completion of four years of Commissioned Service, and they will exercise option for grant of permanent commission and their choice of specialisation," it added.

SSC women officers will be considered for grant of permanent commission "based on suitability, merit etc and will be employed in various staff appointment," the statement said.

Modi in his speech on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day had said, "I want to give a good news to our brave daughters. Women officers who have been appointed through the short service commission in the armed forces will get permanent commission through a transparent process. It is a gift for them."

Under SSC, officers are allowed tenures ranging from five to 14 years of services. Permanent commission allows them to serve till the age of retirement.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ministry of Defence #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India vs Australia | India Seal Eight-Run Win in Nagpur to Take 2-0 Le ...

Bengal Man Charred to Death After Woman He Raped and Set on Fire Grabs ...

A Ray of Hope - Second Man Cured of AIDS Through Transplant

India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Re ...

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire at Two Places Along LoC in J&K

Depressed Over Wife's Passing Away, Gujarat Man Chokes His Kids to Dea ...

Gujarat: Two Lion Cubs Found Dead in Gir Forest, Preliminary Probe Hin ...

Balbirnie’s Unbeaten Ton Helps Ireland Level Series Against Afghanis ...

Election Epicentre: Congress' 'Ekla Chalo' vs Modi's Expanding NDA

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Bumrah stri ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni gets chased around by a pitch inv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.