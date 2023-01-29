English
    Steps taken in subsidence-hit Joshimath inadequate, declare Himalayas eco-sensitive zone, say experts

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

    Unplanned and uncontrolled construction in the name of development in Uttarakhand has brought Joshimath on the brink of sinking, experts said here, demanding that the Himalayas be declared an eco-sensitive zone.

    In a resolution passed at a roundtable organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Saturday, experts termed as "inadequate" the steps taken to deal with the prevailing situation in subsidence-hit Joshimath.

    They also asked the government to consider taking long-term measures to address the problem, saying a similar situation may arise in Nainital, Mussoorie and other areas of Garhwal as well if the "so-called development driven by human greed" is not checked in the hill state.

    "Declare Himalayas as an eco-sensitive zone. Regulate big projects causing devastation," the resolution said.