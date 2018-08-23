Stenographer in UP cites household chores, ill wife and potholes as reason for coming late to office

Moneycontrol News

A commercial tax stenographer in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, a repeat latecomer to office, was issued a warning by Assistant Commissioner MS Verma. "My wife is sick. I have to give foot massage to her. I also have to cook food, wash clothes, get kids ready for school," Ashok Kumar told his superior.This honest response by Ashok left everyone in the office amused and he was let off after a strict warning.

As reported by The Times of India, the reason given by Kumar left many surprised. He added that his wife suffering from body ache and he even cooks his breakfast on his own. He also said that he can’t make rotis and thus have to eat porridge or khichdi. After leaving for office, the potholes on the road leading to the traffic jam. He also accepted his mistake in his letter and promised to try his best to reach office on time.

Verma in his warning clearly stated that being absent without any leave application or prior information shows irresponsible behaviour, asking Kumar to justify with appropriate reason.