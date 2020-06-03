App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8,000 wheels in US, EU markets



PTI
 
 
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd on Wednesday said it has received orders worth 3.35 lakh euros for supply of over 8,000 wheels in the EU and US markets. The orders will be executed in June and July from its Chennai truck wheel plant, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This marks the beginning of orders for new semester for this year indicating re-start of operations in EU and US post-COVID lockdown," it added.

Additional orders for larger quantities are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers, the company said.

This order will support gradual production ramp-up at Chennai facility, it added.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Business #European Union #India #Steel Strips Wheels #United States

