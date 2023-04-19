Steel ministry official exhorts industry to utilise Rs 4,000-crore PLI kitty

The additional secretary of the steel ministry expressed disappointment over the participation seen so far under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme at a roundtable interaction with industry officials in Mumbai.

The ministry official warned the sector stands to lose out on the incentive kitty if enough interested parties are not seen, and soon.

"There is Rs 4,000 crore to be availed in the PLI 2.0 scheme. This is the last opportunity, if not done, the government will take the budgetary allocation and give it to another rising industry," said Ruchika Chaudhry Govil, addressing industry representatives in Mumbai.

The Rs 4,000 crore is part of the total Rs 6,322 crore approved under the PLI scheme for the industry.

The official added the ministry hopes to bring in the second round of the PLI scheme by the end of May. Govil was holding the round table with industry officials to seek suggestions on the contours for this second round of PLI. One of the measures being considered, she said, was to extend the second round of the PLI scheme to all kinds of domestic steel production and not limit it to speciality steels. The additional secretary added the goal is to increase domestic steel output.

