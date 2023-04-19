 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel ministry official exhorts industry to utilise Rs 4,000-crore PLI kitty

Amritha Pillay
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Says if not enough interest shown, the industry may have to forgo the entire incentive amount

The Rs 4,000 crore is part of the total Rs 6,322 crore approved under the PLI scheme for the industry.

The additional secretary of the steel ministry expressed disappointment over the participation seen so far under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme at a roundtable interaction with industry officials in Mumbai.

The ministry official warned the sector stands to lose out on the incentive kitty if enough interested parties are not seen, and soon.

"There is Rs 4,000 crore to be availed in the PLI 2.0 scheme. This is the last opportunity, if not done, the government will take the budgetary allocation and give it to another rising industry," said Ruchika Chaudhry Govil, addressing industry representatives in Mumbai.

