you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel ministry identifies 4 slurry pipeline projects worth Rs 8,000 crore for implementation by FY25

According to the task force to draw up the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), "Ministry of Steel has identified four slurry pipeline projects, to be implemented over fiscals 2020-2025 and the total capital expenditure for these identified projects is estimated at Rs 8,225 crore."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Steel has identified four slurry pipeline projects totalling over Rs 8,000 crore to be implemented over FY25, a finance ministry-constituted panel said in a report. A slurry pipeline is a specially engineered pipeline used to move ores such as coal, iron or mining waste over long distances.



Out of the four, three projects worth Rs 5,441 crore are to be implemented through public-private partnership (PPP) route, while one slurry pipeline project of Rs 2,784 crore is to be implemented on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The finance ministry on Wednesday said a government task force has projected total investment of Rs 111 lakh crore in infra projects over five years to augment infrastructure and create jobs in the country.

related news

The task force was set up following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech of 2019 where he outlined an investment of over Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure.

The task force has also said that lack of availability of railway rakes is an issue for freight transportation in sectors such as steel and cement.

In these sectors, it pointed out, rail transport is a major component of the supply chain for sourcing raw materials and placing finished products in the market. In the existing scenario, end-users switch to other modes of transport, leading to a sub-optimal modal share of railways.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 06:55 pm

#Business #Economy #Finance Ministry #India #Ministry of Steel #Narendra Modi #steel

