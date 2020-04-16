App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel Minister instructs PSUs to ensure lockdown guidelines, social distancing at plants, townships

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed state-run steel companies to ensure lockdown guidelines and social distancing are followed at their plants and townships.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pradhan, through a video conference with the chiefs of steel public sector undertakings (PSUs) also took stock of the situation at the plants and their mines, and reviewed the arrangements to deal with COVID-19 spread.

"The minister in a review meeting with CMDs of all PSUs has instructed to ensure lockdown guidelines are followed, social distancing is maintained in steel plants and colonies. He also reviewed the ongoing activities of the steel sector towards the fight against the pandemic," an official said.

There are seven PSUs under control of Ministry of Steel.

While Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) is into steel making, NMDC and MOIL are mining companies of the ministry. KIOCL is pellet maker, MECON is a consultancy firm and MSTC is an e-commerce company.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #steel

