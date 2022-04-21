English
    Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

    A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench. (Image: ANI)

    The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo until further orders on the issue of demolition of buildings in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

    A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed.

    "Status quo to be maintained till further order...List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then," the court said.

    The apex court also said that it will take a serious view of the demolition on Wednesday, which was carried out even after its orders though the NDMC Mayor was informed.

    Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

    Close

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

    (With PTI inputs)



