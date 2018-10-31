Statue of Unity inauguration LIVE: PM Modi dedicates world’s tallest statue to the nation

Live now
Oct 31, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi inaugurates Statue of Unity
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas being celebrated today
Statue's location and key features
PM Modi is set to address the gathering.
Ram Vanji Sutar is the sculptor the statue. Here’s more about him:
Indian Air Force’s three Kiran Mk 2 aircraft have staged a fly past.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the Statue of Unity to the nation. It is the tallest statue in the world.
Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and BJP President Amit Shah are also present.
PM Modi has arrived at the inauguration venue. He is expected to deliver a speech.
Built to withstand strong winds, earthquakes
The walking pose of the statue opens up a gap of 6.4 metres between the two feet, which had to be tested to withstand wind velocity.
It has been engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 50 metre per second (almost 180 kmph). The Statue of Unity is also built survive earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 10 km and within a radius of 12 km of the statue.
The premises are divided into five zones:
Zone one: Up to the statue’s shin, comprising three levels, including an exhibit floor, mezzanine and roof. It will contain a memorial garden and a large museum.
Zone two: Extends up to the statue's thighs at 149 metres.
Zone three: Viewing gallery at 153 metres.
Zone four: Consists of maintenance area.
Zone five: Makes up the statue’s head and shoulders.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Madhya Pradesh Governor (and former Gujarat chief minister) Anandiben Patel are also present at the Tent City, along with PM Modi.
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas being celebrated today
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is being celebrated today to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Several events are being held by various Ministries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) across the country. People are also participate in the Run for Unity programme.
The prime minister is currently visiting the Valley of Flowers and Tent City in Kevadia.
Viewing gallery
There are two high-speed passenger elevators installed in the statue’s core to take visitors up to a viewing gallery present at the chest-level of the statue. The gallery can accommodate 200 tourists at a time, who can have a view of the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges, which also form the point where Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra meet.
PM Modi was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor OP Kohli, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Chief Secretary JN Singh upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport.
He would reach the Kevadiya Colony near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district a short while back to unveil the statue.
Statue's location and key features:
Located approximately 3.5 kilometres downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on the bed of the river Narmada, the statue is at 182 metres from the road entry and 208.5 metres from the river entry point.
The statue rises out of a star-shaped, geometric base that covers the entire Sadhu Bet. It was conceived as a naturalistic depiction of Sardar Patel and is made to appear as if it is walking on water towards the dam, from a distance.
The 182-metre tall statue surpasses the 153-metre Spring Temple Buddha in China and is almost twice as tall as the 93-metre Statue of Liberty in US.
Construction of the world’s tallest statue was completed in a record time of 33 months.
The statue, built on a river island called Sadhu Bet, is being dedicated to the nation on Patel’s birth anniversary during an event in Gujarat’s Kevadia village.
The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly.