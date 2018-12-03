App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Statue of Unity now getting 30k daily visitors: Gujarat officials

Both Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh and the state's Principal Secretary (Tourism) S J Haider put the figure of daily visitors at the site over the past few days at 30,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The 182-metre tall Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel in Gujarat's Narmada district is becoming one of the country's top tourist spots and is now attracting about 30,000 people every day, senior state officials said on December 3.

Both Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh and the state's Principal Secretary (Tourism) S J Haider put the figure of daily visitors at the site over the past few days at 30,000.

The statue, the world's tallest, located on Sadhu Bet islet on the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

United States Consul-General Edgard Kagan on December 3 visited the memorial.

Kagan spent time at the viewing gallery, located at a height of 153 metres, and took in the expansive view offered from there of the Sardar Sarovar Dam as well as the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges, said officials.

"The statue is very impressive and I'm happy to learn the purpose behind its construction," Kagan said after the visit.

The statue is a tribute to Sardar Patel's role in getting 562 princely states to accede to the Indian Union after Independence.

Kagan later visited Abhinay Gram Vikas, an NGO based in Rajpipla, which works for tribal welfare and rural development.
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.