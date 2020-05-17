App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

The coronavirus is in a total ascendancy stage in states such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where it has gone beyond minimal containment

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The COVID-19 would peak at different times in states and there is not going to be uniformity across the country, a noted public health expert and epidemiologist said, suggesting heightened surveillance and forming district action plans to handle the pandemic more effectively.

Professor and Head of Life Course Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, Giridhara R Babu said the coronavirus is in a total ascendancy stage in states such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where it has gone beyond minimal containment.

There, things will have to be completely different in terms of reducing the mortality rate, while in other states we are yet to see the surge and, therefore, our preparedness will have to continue, he said.

Close

But in both these categories we have to make sure surveillance is the only thing which will guide us, because if we lose our guard now, then we will no longer enjoy that success that we relatively have compared to the other countries, Babu told PTI.

related news

The only way forward is surveillance. On whether states would see the pandemic peaking at different times and it would not be uniform across the country he said: Absolutely, each State is like a country.

We can postpone (the peak) in low transmission areas. Babu, who is trained in Epidemiology (MPH and PhD) from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), said one should not get bogged down with the increase in number of cases, adding, the goal is to reduce the number of deaths.

If your surveillance is good, then you will pick up more cases, and thereby you will reduce the number of deaths, that should be the focus. He said he is worried about silent districts, where there is not even a single COVID-19 reported case.

Giving an example, Babu said a few days ago there were no cases in three districts in Karnataka (Davanagere, Chitradurga and Shivamogga) but they have now become hotspots.

So, for me, the nomenclature of red, orange and green is completely artificial because it is dynamic and you cannot have such categorisation for a dynamic process, he said. According to him, it is now known that the number of expected COVID-19 cases in the country is 54 per million (ten lakh) population.

He said if a district has not reported coronavirus cases, it should be in the red because surveillance is not adequate. Even in a well-controlled state like Kerala, cases are coming back.

He suggested drawing up district action plans, something similar to pulse polio campaigns (which are done three days in a year), for which preparations start three months in advance in terms of micro-plan, which lists every migrant population and temporary settlement.

Then, teams are drawn to cover everybody, then there is logistics that are planned, we do not have a district action plan for the country (to handle COVID-19).

When you open up after lockdown, and if there is a surge in cases in a few districts, they don't know what to do.

That terrifies me. Districts should have a task force and action plans to handle the COVID-19 pandemic added Babu, who has worked with World Health Organisation for nearly six years, during which his efforts included stopping polio transmission in Karnataka and initiation of measles surveillance.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #epidemiologist #India #Peak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

German footwear brand Von Wellx to shift production to India from China: Report

German footwear brand Von Wellx to shift production to India from China: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.