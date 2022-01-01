Centre asks states, UTs to start setting up makeshift hospitals as COVID-19 cases spike

Representative image

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on January 1 directed all states and union territories to upgrade their health infrastructure in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. He wrote to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs to discuss measures that must be taken to deal with a likely surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming days.

In the letter that comes against the backdrop of India reporting 16,764 cases on December 31 -- the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the past 70 days – Bhushan advised the chief secretaries to start setting up makeshift hospitals, constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation, among others.

The letter read: “In the context of the spread of Variant of Concern (VOC) i.e., Omicron, the world is currently reporting the highest ever surge in COVID-19 cases. In India, the case trajectory is also showcasing an upward trend with 16,764 cases reported on December 31, highest-ever single-day rise in the past 70 days. Many developed nations in Europe and Americas are reporting a significant rise in new cases in the past few weeks, which indicates high transmissibility of the virus.”

It added: “Therefore, it is imperative to re-emphasise the significance of timely and swift upgradation of health infrastructure in all States/UTs, as highlighted in my previous letters, as well as multiple VCs held by the Centre with States. This becomes all the more important since with the sudden increase in cases, we may start seeing a stressed health infrastructure.”

The health secretary further said in the letter that states have already been advised to ensure health system preparedness by utilising the existing ECRP-II budget under the different components (for creation of additional isolation beds and field hospitals, ICU beds, paediatric excellence centres, availability of oxygen, ambulances, drugs and diagnostics, human resources and teleconsultation platforms) at the earliest.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

To address a potential surge in cases, the states have been advised to initiate the creation of field or makeshift hospitals to augment the availability of health infrastructure. This can be done by coordinating with the DRDO and CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations and NGOs.

States have been advised to consider leveraging hotel rooms and other accommodations linked with the COVID-dedicated hospitals in the government and private sector to cater to patients having mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

They have also been told to ensure there are control rooms at the district level or sub-district/ward level and that they are made functional.