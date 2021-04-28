States, UTs cannot vaccinate 18-44 age group with government's supply, Centre clarifies

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the central government has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1. (Representative imafe)

Ahead of the beginning of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive where everyone above 18 years will be eligible to get jabbed, the Centre has made it clear that the vials it has provided to the governments of states and union territories cannot be used for the population below 45 years of age, reported News18.



The Centre makes it clear that the vaccine given by Govt of India cannot be used for the population below 45 years.@Runjhunsharmas shares more details with @JamwalNews18 pic.twitter.com/AkowbCCUOU

This suggests that to vaccinate the population in the age bracket of 18-44 years, the state and UTs will have to procure vaccines on its own.

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the central government has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose from people will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers.

According to the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, vaccination will continue to be free at government vaccination centres that receive doses from the Centre for eligible population groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years of age.

(With inputs from PTI)