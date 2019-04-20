App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

States to have cyber forensic labs, DNA testing facilities soon to check crimes against women

The project is being implemented under the Nirbhaya Fund, set up by the central government for projects specifically designed to improve the safety and security of women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

States are soon going to have cyber forensic laboratories and DNA examination facilities to deal with the growing number of crimes against women, officials said on April 20.

DNA testing facilities are being set up at forensic science laboratories of 13 states and Union Territories -- Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Delhi -- at a cost of Rs 131.09 crore.

Cyber forensic laboratories and cyber forensic training facilities are being set up in these states as part of the Rs 223.19-crore Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children project, a home ministry official said.

Five states - Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand - have already set up cyber forensic training laboratories.

related news

A total of 3,664 personnel, including 410 public prosecutors and judicial officers, have been trained for the purpose.

The project is being implemented under the Nirbhaya Fund, set up by the central government for projects specifically designed to improve the safety and security of women.

An empowered committee of officers, headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, apprises and recommends projects to be funded under the Nirbhaya Fund, the official said.

The empowered committee also reviews and monitors the progress of the schemes/ projects. Once it is recommended by the committee, the ministry/department concerned has to take approval of the competent authority.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 12,187 cyber crime cases were registered across India in 2016 in comparison to 11,331 cases in 2015.

There was a 20.5 percent increase in the number of cyber crime cases in 2015 over 2014 and 6.3 percent increase in such cases in 2016 over 2015.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Will Rohit Sharma and team avenge their ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

Superstar Rajinikanth says he is ready for the Assembly polls

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already e ...

In Poll Pitch, PM Narendra Modi Gives Daily 'Report Card' of His Govt' ...

Jet Airways Employees Seek President's Intervention for Salary Dues, E ...

Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its R ...

Court to Hear Police Plea to Cancel Bail of ex-SC Staffer in Cheating ...

Sexual Harassment Charges: CJI Ranjan Gogoi Heads Bench, But Does Not ...

7 Years of Vicky Donor: I'll Be Forever Indebted to This Film, Says Ay ...

PM Modi is Anti-national, Sold Interest of Nation, Alleges Navjot Sing ...

IPL 2019 | Smith Replaces Rahane as Royals Captain Hours Before Mumbai ...

Fed Up With Govt’s ‘False Promises’ on Stipend Hike, IIT Madras ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

US ‘House of Horrors’ case: California couple given life sentences ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.