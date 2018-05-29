App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

States owe generation cos Rs 32,024 cr till Feb 2018: Govt portal

As many as 10 states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana have been named "worst" in terms of clearing dues of power generation companies by state-owned discoms, as per government portal Praapti.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As many as 10 states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana have been named "worst" in terms of clearing dues of power generation companies by state-owned discoms, as per government portal Praapti. Other four states in this list are Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The portal showed that these states' power discoms delayed payments to generation companies by at least 240 days or more till February this year.

According to Praapti and mobile application launched by Power Minister R K Singh today, total cumulative outstanding of power generation companies from all states was Rs 32,024 crore in February 2018.

Total outstanding of power generation companies from discoms stood at Rs 30,617 crore whereas the payment of Rs 2,809 crore was made during the month. The power generators raised the bill of Rs 4,216 crore during February.

related news

While launching Praapti, Singh said that outstanding dues to power generation companies particularly that of independent power producers have been a concern and this initiative would bring transparency in this.

Singh also suggested that instead of getting billing and payment data from generation companies, the onus of providing payment data should be on discoms to improve the efficiency of this initiative.

This alteration in the portal as well as app would be done in the next one week, an official said assuring that the data is not being provided on real time basis because there is minimum payment lag of 30 days after rasing invoice for sale of power.

As many as 61 discoms and 21 power generation companies are participating in this initiative.

During the month of February, the maximum outstanding of Rs 13,446 crore was pending towards independent power producers followed by NTPC at Rs 8,454 crore and DVC at Rs 2,275 crore.

Among the worst performing states, Maharashtra had an outstanding of Rs 3,434 crore followed by Delhi Rs 2,757 crore, Jammu and Kashmir Rs 2,665 crore, Rajasthan Rs 1,146 crore, Punjab Rs 1,015 crore, Haryana Rs 1,071 crore, Punjab Rs 1,015 crore, Meghalaya Rs 273 crore, Assam Rs 248 crore and Arunachal Pradesh Rs 16 crore.

A senior official said the participation in this initiative is voluntary and certain generation companies have not provided billing and payment data for the past six months.
First Published on May 29, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.