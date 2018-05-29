States owe generation cos Rs 32,024 cr till Feb 2018: Govt portal

As many as 10 states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana have been named "worst" in terms of clearing dues of power generation companies by state-owned discoms, as per government portal Praapti. Other four states in this list are Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The portal showed that these states' power discoms delayed payments to generation companies by at least 240 days or more till February this year.

According to Praapti and mobile application launched by Power Minister R K Singh today, total cumulative outstanding of power generation companies from all states was Rs 32,024 crore in February 2018.

Total outstanding of power generation companies from discoms stood at Rs 30,617 crore whereas the payment of Rs 2,809 crore was made during the month. The power generators raised the bill of Rs 4,216 crore during February.

While launching Praapti, Singh said that outstanding dues to power generation companies particularly that of independent power producers have been a concern and this initiative would bring transparency in this.

Singh also suggested that instead of getting billing and payment data from generation companies, the onus of providing payment data should be on discoms to improve the efficiency of this initiative.

This alteration in the portal as well as app would be done in the next one week, an official said assuring that the data is not being provided on real time basis because there is minimum payment lag of 30 days after rasing invoice for sale of power.

As many as 61 discoms and 21 power generation companies are participating in this initiative.

During the month of February, the maximum outstanding of Rs 13,446 crore was pending towards independent power producers followed by NTPC at Rs 8,454 crore and DVC at Rs 2,275 crore.

Among the worst performing states, Maharashtra had an outstanding of Rs 3,434 crore followed by Delhi Rs 2,757 crore, Jammu and Kashmir Rs 2,665 crore, Rajasthan Rs 1,146 crore, Punjab Rs 1,015 crore, Haryana Rs 1,071 crore, Punjab Rs 1,015 crore, Meghalaya Rs 273 crore, Assam Rs 248 crore and Arunachal Pradesh Rs 16 crore.

A senior official said the participation in this initiative is voluntary and certain generation companies have not provided billing and payment data for the past six months.