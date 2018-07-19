States given 2,969 cr to tackle waterlogging: Puri

To help states tackle the problem of waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains, the Centre has provided Rs 2,969 crore under its AMRUT scheme, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Centre is "happy to provide states Rs 2,969 crore for storm water drainage" under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), he said during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

States can reallocate funds as per their priority.

The first tranche of the Central assistance under AMRUT scheme has been allocated to all states barring a few which did not meet certain milestones.

"Under AMRUT, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) submitted by States and Union Territories for Rs 77,640 crore, including Central Assistance (CA) of Rs 35,989.70 crore in three rounds," he said

He said the Central assistance is released in three instalments including one instalment of 20 percent and two subsequent instalments of 40 percent each.

Puri said barring Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya the first instalment has been released to all states on approval of SAAPs .

The second and third instalments are released after submission of utilisation certificates for 75 percent or more of central assistance released and corresponding state share along with report of Independent Review and Monitoring Agency, he said.

"The first instalment of CA works out to Rs 7,198 crore and the Ministry has released Rs 7,138 crore (99.17 percent) towards this.The second instalment has also been released to states which have submitted their claims, complete in all response," he added.

So far the Ministry has released Central assistance of Rs 13,047 crore to all states and union territories, he added.