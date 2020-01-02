States' Constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on January 1, said state governments have a Constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament and those vowing not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should seek appropriate legal opinion.

He said it was surprising that those who have come to power by taking oath under the Constitution are making "unconstitutional" statements.

His statement came a day after the Kerala assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law.

Prasad said the government's which claim they would not allow the CAA or are getting resolutions passed against implementing it may seek appropriate legal opinion on constitutional provisions.

"It is the constitutional duty of the states to implement laws passed by Parliament," Prasad told reporters here.

He said Parliament can make laws on subjects under the Union List which includes citizenship.

To drive home his point that states cannot oppose laws passed by Parliament, he referred to Clause 2 of Article 245 of the Constitution.

"Article 245 (clause 2) states that no law made by Parliament shall be deemed to be invalid on the ground that it would have extra-territorial operation," he said.