Statements don't matter, Indian Army ready to meet any challenge: Top commander on Pakistan threat

Surgical strike is only one of wide spectrum of options available to the country against terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and the Indian Army will take action as the situation warrants, a top Army commander said.

Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh also played down the statements made by Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan military's Inter Services Public Relations, on October 13 warning that Islamabad would launch 10 surgical strikes in response to single such offensive from India.

"It does not really matter as to what statements are being made from which quarter, but it is important for us to retain our capability, to define our capability and to be prepared for any contingency at all times," the Lt Gen said.

"I wish to assure you that the Indian Army is fully prepared and committed and have the resolve that when required, we will be able to exhibit our capability," he told reporters while replying to queries on the issue.

The Army commander was also asked if the force can carry out surgical strike again against terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and about Ghafoor's statements.

"Indian armed forces are prepared for a range of options and I assure you that at any time, when the situation warrants, we will be able to take action, which is deemed appropriate at that time," Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said.

"Surgical strikes is only one of those options over a wide spectrum of options that are available to the northern command, Indian army and to our great nation," he said.

Major General Asif Ghafoor had made the remarks while talking to the media in London, where he was accompanying Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on a visit.

"If India dares to launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan, it will face 10 surgical strikes in response," Ghafoor was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan. He also said “those who think of any misadventure against us should have no doubt in their minds on Pakistan's capabilities”.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said the people of the country should be rest assured that the Indian Army shall be able to achieve the task entrusted to it.

"Therefore, whether any statement is made, whatever form and whichever quarter of the world, the Indian armed forces are professionally committed. We wish to assure you that we remain a very responsible and accountable instrument of national power. We shall be able to achieve the task whenever it is entrusted to us," Lt Gen Singh said.

He said the force has the resolve to be able to further refine its capabilities.

"But let there be no doubt about it, Indian Army remains committed and Indian Army is fully capable and when required, any challenging task will be undertaken and you will find the Army coming out with flying colours," he said.