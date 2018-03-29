State working to increase telecom tower, internet coverage: C'garh CM

From plans and schemes to give out smart-phones for free to increasing telecom towers and internet coverage, Chief Minister Raman Singh is all set to give Chhattisgarh a taste of modern technology before assembly elections in the state.

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister also said naxal violence and activities would soon be things of the past as "winds of development" were sweeping the state, especially in the forest areas.

Chhattisgarh is slated to go to polls later this year.

“We are planning to come out with 'SKY' (Sanchar Kranti Yojna) under which we would install (more) towers. It is a very big project for us ahead of the elections.

"We will also give 50 lakh smart phones to the people of the state free of cost. We are doing all this to ensure good connectivity in the region,” said Singh, also known as 'Chawal Wale Baba' for ensuring rice at subsidised cost in Chhattisgarh.

On whether the spread of towers in naxal-hit areas and connectivity was good and if he had asked the Centre for more towers to increase communication network as an effective tool to combat the naxal menace, Singh said “Well technology alone cannot prevent Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) explosions (carried out by naxals). We are doing all to ensure good connectivity in the region. We are installing towers as well.”

Under the Centre's initiative, state-owned BSNL has created a communication network for Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and set up over 2,000 towers in the naxal belts across the country as per the specifications of Department of Telecommunication.

The Home Ministry in 2016, subsequently, asked the Department of Telecommunications to spread the network of towers further by installing over 4,000 more towers.

The chief minister said, "For mobile connectivity, we have started a special project called 'Bastarnet' to ensure connectivity for the Bastar region."

"Almost 600 km of wire has been laid for this purpose. This is in addition to work being done under Bharatnet project. Around August-September We will start distributing (smart phones)," he said.

Everything would be finalised in the next fortnight or so, he said.

Chhattisgarh that goes to polls later this year, is also getting good response from the Centre, Singh said on being asked if he had sought support for creating communication infrastructure like spread of towers to ensure that phones in the region get good connection.

"The PM has recently given Rs 600 crore (worth of) projects for the development of naxal affected districts of the state. There is very good support from the Centre. Whatever demands are there, they are getting done," Singh said.