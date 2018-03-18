State to train differently-abled in Kerala to face challenges during disasters

Differently-abled persons in Kerala will soon be empowered to face challenges posed by disasters, courtesy a unique drive of the state government, which will train them to handle any situation during a calamity.

The state disaster management authority (SDMA) has drawn up a programme to impart training to over 3,000 differently-abled persons from 14 districts.

The multi-phased initiative is envisaged to prepare the differently-abled, including mentally-challenged persons, to face any disaster as they are one of the most vulnerable groups in such situations, an official statement said here.

The drive is part of SDMA's ambitious initiative, 'The Empowerment of Disabled in Disaster Management', it said.

The first leg of the district-level training session in this regard would be held in Kottayam on Monday.

The session is being organised under the guidance of the Inter-University Centre for Disability Studies (IUCDS), Mahatma Gandhi University, a pioneer in the sector, the statement said.

The SDMA has prepared audio and braille messages and documents to help the visually-challenged persons attending the training session, while those in sign language for the hearing impaired.

The city-based National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) and the Kerala Federation of the Blind supported the government agency to prepare the materials, it said.

The training session would cover various aspects including first aid and basic skills to overcome disasters.

In the case of mentally-challenged persons, the training would be imparted to their parents, the statement said.

According to figures, there are a total of 7,93,937 differently-abled persons in Kerala.