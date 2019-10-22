App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

State govt trying to create favourable environment to draw more industries: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chairing a review meeting of Industries department at his residence, he said his government would rework the single window system for the convenience of entrepreneurs and businessmen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Gehlot at press conference
Ashok Gehlot at press conference

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 22 said the state government is trying to create a favourable environment, including a robust and transparent single window system, to draw more and more industries.

Chairing a review meeting of Industries department at his residence, he said his government would rework the single window system for the convenience of entrepreneurs and businessmen.

He directed the officials to implement a revised version of the single window system by the year end.

Close

For the convenience of entrepreneurs and businessmen here, the government would rework the single window system to make it robust and transparent, a statement quoting Gehlot said.

related news

Amendments in the single window system would keep the entrepreneurs at ease for setting up their venture as they will have to apply to a single desk, a statement said.

He directed officials of the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) to prepare a long-term policy for new industrial zones so that investors can get land for establishing their industries at suitable locations and at affordable rates.

It would help in creating a favourable environment for industries and thus create more and more job opportunities. The policy should have the provisions for safeguarding the interests of workers and labour employed therein in the event of dissolution of an industrial unit, the statement quoting him said.

Officials said the reworked single window system would be a one-stop solution for businessmen and all procedural formalities for this would be finalised soon.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the investment proposal received from MSME entrepreneurs after removing difficulties in the MSME Act.

He said officers should talk to the entrepreneurs who received online certificates under this Act and share their experiences. He also asked officials to remove obstacles faced by the investors in extension of their work and establishment.

Industries minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Minister of State for Industries Arjun Singh Bamniya, officials of the Industries department, RIICO and others were present during the meeting.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.