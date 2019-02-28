State discoms report losses of over Rs 15,000 crore in first half of FY19

Moneycontrol News

State-run electricity distribution companies (discoms) have reported financial losses of over Rs 15,000 crore in the first half of FY19, according to a report in Financial Express.

The losses incurred by discoms is equal to the total loss (Rs 15,049 crore) witnessed in the previous fiscal year. This signals a reversal of a declining trend since the launch of UDAY scheme in November 2015 for the revival of discoms.

Under UDAY, financial losses of the discoms in 27 states reduced to Rs 15,049 crore in FY18 from Rs 36,905 crore in FY17 and Rs 51,480 crore in FY16. However, discoms in many states have reported an increase in losses in the first half of FY19.

Losses incurred by discoms in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Andhra Pradesh more than doubled during H1FY19 over the year-ago period, according to a Power Ministry report, reviewed by the paper.

The UDAY scheme has come under a cloud as there is stagnation in the improvement of various operational parameters. These include the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses -- electricity units lost on account of pilferage. The AT&C losses of discoms in 26 states and Union Territories stood at 19.8 percent at the end of December 2018, down just 0.7 percentage point from the level recorded a year earlier.

States' electricity discoms are also set to miss their target of paring down AT&C losses to 15 percent by the end of the current fiscal under the government's flagship UDAY scheme.

The implementation of UDAY has been facing several roadblocks, as a result of which the effectiveness of the scheme is slowing down. These roadblocks include an increase in power purchase and establishment costs, low collection from remotely located consumers (especially after the household electrification drive under the Saubhagya scheme), inadequate tariff hikes, slow subsidy disbursements from the respective state governments and rising dues from the government departments.

According to the report, state governments of 16 states have taken over around Rs 2.32 lakh crore debt of their discoms as per UDAY conditions, resulting in a lowering of the interest rates to 7-8.5 percent from around 11-12 percent.

These efforts, however, are seen to be reversing with the increasing penetration of electricity. Continued strong economic growth, an increasing number of electrical connections under the Saubhagya scheme, the roll-out of electric vehicles, and other similar initiatives will further increase the power demand into the future.

Woes of electricity generating firms have increased further as their outstanding dues on discoms rose to Rs 39,498 crore in October 2018, up 24.7 percent from a year-ago levels. The outstanding payment from various departments of state governments to the discoms have increased 21 percent annually to Rs 40,580 crore during H1FY19.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest amount of outstanding payment (dues of Rs 12,166 crore), followed by Maharashtra (Rs 6,084 crore), Telangana (Rs 4,143 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 4,143 crore) and Chhattisgarh (Rs 2,011 crore).

Improving billing, collection efficiency -- by installing tamper-proof meters -- and raising power tariffs were also important steps to ensure the state electricity boards reduced their losses. However, the states have not raised electricity tariffs, which is a politically sensitive issue in India.

According to the report, only 17 states have increased their tariffs for FY19 compared to 22 for FY18.