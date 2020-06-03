App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers: Madras High Court

Petitioner-advocate AP Suryaprakasam submitted that thousands of migrant labourers are without food and shelter and they are loitering in the railway stations and so, they should be provided with food, shelter and medical facilities.

PTI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the State cannot be ungrateful to the migrant workers having extracted work from them and directed it to provide food and shelter for the stranded labourers "on a war-footing."

Additional Solicitor General G.Rajagopalan submitted that comprehensive directions have been given by the Supreme Court and the same is being followed. The migrant labourers are not charged even for train travel as per the apex court order, the ASG said and sought time to file a comprehensive report and counter in the matter.

Petitioner-advocate AP Suryaprakasam submitted that thousands of migrant labourers are without food and shelter and they are loitering in the railway stations and so, they should be provided with food, shelter and medical facilities.

Close

The petitioner has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking a direction to produce Ilayaraja and 400 others who have allegedly been illegally detained by the Superintendent of Police, Sangli, Maharashtra.

related news

When the matter came up for hearing today through video conference, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Justice R Hemalatha said: "It is the duty of the State to see that every migrant worker is provided with adequate food, drinking water, shelter and medical facilities.

Having extracted work from the migrant labourers, State cannot be ungrateful.

Hence, the State Government is directed to identify the migrant labourers who are without food, shelter and medical facilities and provide the same to them on war-footing basis and file a report in the next hearing." The bench then posted the matter for further hearing to June 8.

Last month when the case came up, the division bench observed that though the central and state governments have taken care of every section of the society to the maximum extent possible, the guest workers and agricultural workforce were neglected. While referring to the sufferings of the migrant workers, the court said "..one cannot control his/her tears after seeing the pathetic condition of migrant labourers shown in the media for the past one month. It is nothing but a human tragedy...." It then asked the Central and state governments to file a detailed report on such stranded guest workers.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Madras High Court

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Panel of secretaries will now woo foreign investors

Panel of secretaries will now woo foreign investors

In Pics | Here's how a Delhi hospital is treating coronavirus cases

In Pics | Here's how a Delhi hospital is treating coronavirus cases

PM Modi resorting to rhetoric; his road to self-reliance nowhere in sight: M Veerappa Moily

PM Modi resorting to rhetoric; his road to self-reliance nowhere in sight: M Veerappa Moily

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.