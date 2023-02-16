 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Air set to take delivery of E175 plane as regional carrier scales up

Ameya Joshi
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The airline has consistently grown over the years, even during the pandemic, although its market share has remained flat.

The airline has contracted four E175s from lessor Nordic Aviation Capital. (Representative image- credit: @OfficialStarAir/Twitter)

As the first of the four Embraer E175 planes for Star Air takes off on its delivery flight to India, the airline is all set to create history.

There has hardly been a regional carrier that has grown in India. TruJet was one that sustained for the longest duration and was at the cusp of growth when it went down.

Star Air is now bucking that trend to become the first regional carrier to scale up. The airline has contracted four E175s from lessor Nordic Aviation Capital.

Star Air started operations in January 2019 and most of its life has been under the cloud of the pandemic. The airline currently operates five Embraer E145s, which are configured with 50 seats each.