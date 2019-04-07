App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stands with UP farmers whose crop has been destroyed by hail, unseasonal rains: Priyanka Gandhi

Hundreds of acres of crops was destroyed by hail and unseasonal rains that swept the region on April 6 night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 7 said she stands with the farmers of Uttar Pradesh whose crop has been destroyed by hail and unseasonal rains.

Hundreds of acres of crops was destroyed by hail and unseasonal rains that swept the region on April 6 night.

"Hail and unseasonal rains have destroyed farmers crop in thousands of acres of land in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have suffered a lot because of this natural calamity on the eve of harvest. In this hour of grief, I stand with you," she wrote on Twitter.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #India #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Jaipur Sandstorm Forces KKR's Uthappa to Sport Face Mask

Margin of Defeat in Mumbai North Seat Scared Congress Leaders, Says Pr ...

WATCH | We Are Bit Nervous on the Field: Moeen

India Rejects Pak's Claim Of Preparing Another Attack, Says 'It Could ...

WATCH | Pitch Wasn't Bad for Batters to Play On: Rabada

Arsenal 0 -1 Everton: Phil Jagielka Strike Deals Big Blow to Gunners' ...

Will Introduce Single-window System for Education Loans if Voted to Po ...

Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu to Campaign Across India Starting April 1 ...

IPL 2019 | 150 was Par Had We Taken Our Chances: Kohli

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

In UP Opposition alliance’s first rally, Mayawati says BJP will lose ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gujarat tribes unhappy with govt 'interference' in th ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

Apple could be working on a smaller iPhone XE with a 4.8-inch OLED dis ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

China imparting 'patriotic education' to Tibetan monks and nuns infuri ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR: Steven Smith's gritty 73 helps RR post ...

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan’s latest post confirms that Kareena Ka ...

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey; stars who ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer's great ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.