"Stand up & cheer for them": Anand Mahindra lauds our soldiers on 73rd Army Day

Indian army soldier



No matter how large or well-equipped it is, an army’s strength is directly proportionate to the emotional & moral support of its country’s citizens. Our soldiers put their lives on the line every day so we can go about our daily lives. Stand & cheer them today.. #IndianArmyDaypic.twitter.com/80OKWRf0rX

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 15, 2021

There are no two ways about the immense respect and dignity the Indian Army holds in every citizen's hearts. Today as we celebrate the 73rd Army day, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted applauding our soldiers for putting their lives on the line every day, so we can live peacefully.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand has always believed in training one receives at the army and was also open to the idea of young professionals receiving the same.

In a letter to the Army, Mr Mahindra, in May last year had written, "I definitely think military training will be an added advantage for Tour of Duty Graduates as they enter the workplace. In fact, considering the rigid standards of selection and training in the Indian Army, the Mahindra Group will be happy to consider their candidature," he added

The 'Tour of Duty' is meant to allow civilians such as young working professionals to join the force for three years as officers and experience what army life is like. They will be given ranks in fields such as logistics and front-line formations, among others.