Stalin urges President to move education to the state list

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 15 urged President Droupadi Murmu to shift education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list, escalating the tussle with the Centre over the all-India test for admission to medical colleges.

In his Independence Day address, Stalin raised the deaths by suicide of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test aspirants and said if education was moved to the state list of the Constitution, exams like NEET would be scrapped.

Tamil Nadu is opposed to NEET, saying it puts the state’s students at a disadvantage and has passed a bill keeping it out of the ambit of the all-India entrance exam. The governor has refused to give his nod to the bill, worsening the already fractitious ties with the state government.

The Constitution has a provision for central, state and concurrent lists for the division for powers. The subjects in the state list are exclusive to the jurisdiction of states, those in the central list are to be handled by the Centre, while the concurrent list, which includes education, allows a dual jurisdiction.

According to Stalin, subjects with a direct connection to people should be brought under the state list in particular education. Education, originally a state subject, was moved to the concurrent list by the Indira Gandhi government during Emergency.

Stalin’s raised the issue a day after reports of a teenager’s death by suicide and that of his father due to alleged NEET-related stress emerged.

Stalin delivered his Independence Day address from Fort St George in Chennai after unfurling the flag. In his speech, the CM also said 55,000 vacancies would be filled in various government departments soon.