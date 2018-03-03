App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 02, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Staff Selection Commission paper leak: Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to initiate CBI probe

Students have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) examination held from February 17 to 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Centre should initiate a CBI probe in the alleged SSC paper leak, stating that the issue is related to the fate of thousands of exam aspirants.

A similar demand was also made by Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav this week.

"Thousands of SSC exam aspirants have been demanding a CBI enquiry. This issue is related to the fate of thousands of exam aspirants. The Centre should accept their demand for CBI probe immediately," Kejriwal tweeted.

The students have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office at CGO complex in Lodhi Road since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) examination held from February 17 to 21.

Late last night, Yadav tweeted that there were rumours of police action on students protesting outside the SSC office.

"The information coming out indicated towards a scam of massive proportion. The demand for a fair and independent CBI probe is absolutely right," Swaraj India said in a statement quoting Yadav.

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #CBI #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC