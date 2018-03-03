Staff Selection Commission paper leak: Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to initiate CBI probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Centre should initiate a CBI probe in the alleged SSC paper leak, stating that the issue is related to the fate of thousands of exam aspirants.

A similar demand was also made by Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav this week.

"Thousands of SSC exam aspirants have been demanding a CBI enquiry. This issue is related to the fate of thousands of exam aspirants. The Centre should accept their demand for CBI probe immediately," Kejriwal tweeted.

The students have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office at CGO complex in Lodhi Road since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) examination held from February 17 to 21.

Late last night, Yadav tweeted that there were rumours of police action on students protesting outside the SSC office.

"The information coming out indicated towards a scam of massive proportion. The demand for a fair and independent CBI probe is absolutely right," Swaraj India said in a statement quoting Yadav.