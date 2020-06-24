Staff Selection Commission Exam Results: Combined Graduate Level tier-1 result likely to be declared on June 24

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may release the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I exam on June 24. The results will be declared on the SSC official website https://ssc.nic.in/.

Here is how candidates can check SSC CGL 2019 tier-1 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Result section and Click on CGL tab.

Step 3: Click on "Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019" Result Links.

Step 4: Now Download the PDF file and Save this result PDF.

Step 4: Open the PDF and search your name or roll number on the list.

Step 5: If your Name and Roll No. are there in the list, you have qualified in SSC CGL Tier-I exam.

The examination was conducted from 2 to 11 March. Candidates who get through SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 exam can appear for the tier-2 examination.

SSC CGL examinations are conducted in three stages and it does recruitment for various Central government departments and ministries.

The tier-1 examination tests the knowledge of general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English language and comprehension. The tier-2 tests Mathematics and English. Both the SSC CGL tier 1 and 2 are conducted online.

The final level of the SSC CGL tier-3 examination takes place offline where candidates are asked to write essays and letters. The final merit list is made on the basis of marks scored in all the three stages.

