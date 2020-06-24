App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Staff Selection Commission Exam Results: Combined Graduate Level tier-1 result likely to be declared on June 24

The SSC Combined Graduate Level tier-1 result will be declared on the SSC official website https://ssc.nic.in/

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may release the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I exam on June 24. The results will be declared on the SSC official website https://ssc.nic.in/.

Here is how candidates can check SSC CGL 2019 tier-1 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Result section and Click on CGL tab.

Step 3: Click on "Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019" Result Links.

Step 4: Now Download the PDF file and Save this result PDF.

Step 4: Open the PDF and search your name or roll number on the list.

Step 5: If your Name and Roll No. are there in the list, you have qualified in SSC CGL Tier-I exam.

The examination was conducted from 2 to 11 March. Candidates who get through SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 exam can appear for the tier-2 examination.

SSC CGL examinations are conducted in three stages and it does recruitment for various Central government departments and ministries.

The tier-1 examination tests the knowledge of general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English language and comprehension. The tier-2 tests Mathematics and English. Both the SSC CGL tier 1 and 2 are conducted online.

The final level of the SSC CGL tier-3 examination takes place offline where candidates are asked to write essays and letters. The final merit list is made on the basis of marks scored in all the three stages.

According to ABP News, many examinations like the CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019 exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending. SSC had postponed its exam and results due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will begin on August 17.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Staff Selection Commission #Staff Selection Commission exam 2020

