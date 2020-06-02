Staff Selection Commission exam date 2020: Schedule for pending exams released; check on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on June 1 released the pending Staff Selection Commission exam date 2020 that was postponed following the coronavirus-led lockdown. The exams will be spread across August, September and October 2020.

In a notification released on its website ssc.nic.in after a meeting to on June 1, SSC said it has reviewed the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic with a view to rescheduling its pending examinations.

However, considering the overall situation, the dates are still tentative, SSC said.

The examination schedule is as follows:

1. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 (Tier-I) for the leftover candidates will be held from 17.08.2020 to 21.08.2020 and from 24.08.2020 to 27.08.2020

2. Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019 will be held from 01.09.2020 to 04.09.2020

3. Selection Post Examination 2020- Phase VIII will be held from 07.09.2020 to 09.09.2020

4. Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019 will be held from 10.09.2020 to 12.09.2020

5. Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I)-2020 will be held from 29.09.2020 to 01.10.2020 and on 05.10.2020

6. Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (PaperI)-2020 will be held on 06.10.2020

7. Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II)-2019 will be held from 14.10.2020 to 17.10.2020

Candidates can access the schedule in the notification.

However, candidates must note that the notification specifies the current schedule is "subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission

ssc.nic.in at regular intervals for further updates.

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) a government body is responsible for recruitment to services and posts under the central government similar to the UPSC. However, the SSC conducts recruitment procedures into lower-level posts that have lesser administrative duties, unlike the UPSC which is for higher positions.



