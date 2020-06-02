App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Staff Selection Commission exam date 2020: Schedule for pending exams released; check on ssc.nic.in

Candidates can access the tentative schedule of the Staff Selection Commission exam date 2020 on the official website ssc.nic.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on June 1 released the pending Staff Selection Commission exam date 2020 that was postponed following the coronavirus-led lockdown. The exams will be spread across August, September and October 2020.

In a notification released on its website ssc.nic.in after a meeting to on June 1, SSC said it has reviewed the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic with a view to rescheduling its pending examinations.

However, considering the overall situation, the dates are still tentative, SSC said.

Close

The examination schedule is as follows:

related news

1. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 (Tier-I) for the leftover candidates will be held from 17.08.2020 to 21.08.2020 and from 24.08.2020 to 27.08.2020

2. Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019 will be held from 01.09.2020 to 04.09.2020

3. Selection Post Examination 2020- Phase VIII will be held from 07.09.2020 to 09.09.2020

4. Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019 will be held from 10.09.2020 to 12.09.2020

5. Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I)-2020 will be held from 29.09.2020 to 01.10.2020 and on 05.10.2020

6. Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and  Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (PaperI)-2020  will be held on 06.10.2020

7. Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II)-2019 will be held from 14.10.2020 to 17.10.2020

Candidates can access the schedule in the notification.

However, candidates must note that the notification specifies the current schedule is "subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission

ssc.nic.in at regular intervals for further updates.

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) a government body is responsible for recruitment to services and posts under the central government similar to the UPSC. However, the SSC conducts recruitment procedures into lower-level posts that have lesser administrative duties, unlike the UPSC which is for higher positions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Staff Selection Commission exam 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.