App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stable outlook across Infrastructure sector for H2 FY19: Ind-Ra

The outlook on airports reflects limited upward rating movements; although the agency expects continued growth in passenger volumes despite capacity constraints, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) Thursday said it has maintained a stable outlook across the infrastructure sector with the exception of coal-based thermal power, which continues with its negative outlook for the remaining part of FY19.

"The agency has maintained a stable outlook on the overall transport infrastructure sector including toll roads, annuity roads, hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects and airports. An increase in traffic volumes and inflation-led toll, driven by steady economic growth, could elevate revenue growth by about 9 per cent y-o-y for toll road projects," it said in a statement.

The outlook on airports reflects limited upward rating movements; although the agency expects continued growth in passenger volumes despite capacity constraints, it said.

While HAM projects have enabled revival of private participation, there is some pressure on the financial closure front, as lenders, especially public sector banks, are going slow on financing these projects on account of lack of appetite and lending freeze on many of these lenders, the statement said.

related news

For toll roads, Ind-Ra said it expects revenue to grow at around 9 percent year-on-year in FY19, supported by toll rate growth of about 4.2 percent.

The agency believe that there will be sufficient flexibility for mature roads to manoeuvre moderate downturns in traffic growth, while speculative-grade assets' coverages hinge on double-digit traffic growth.

Regarding annuity roads, National Highways Authority of India has demonstrated its stable payment track record across the Ind-Ra rated projects over the years, it said.

For coal-based thermal power, non-pit head plants are facing irregular coal supply, leading to a high risk of declaring availability lower-than-required/normative level, Ind-Ra said.

Also, competition in short-term market is likely to intensify if there are delays in addressing these issues and absence of long-term power purchase agreements, it added.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 06:27 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Ind-Ra #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.