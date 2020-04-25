App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | St. Xavier's College alumni association distributes PPEs among hospital staff

The PPEs have been procured from an authorised supplier and were made according to the standards of the World Health Organisation and the Centre, a spokesperson of the St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The alumni association of St. Xavier's College here has distributed 300 sets of personal protective gear to doctors and other medical staff of a private hospital in the city.

The PPEs have been procured from an authorised supplier and were made according to the standards of the World Health Organisation and the Centre, a spokesperson of the St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association said.

"We need to stand by the doctors and other frontline health service providers, who are extending yeomen service in this trying time.

Close

"Our small effort will surely give a positive signal to that section of the society, which is trying to socially outcast the noble professionals," principal of the college and president of the association Rev. Fr. Dominic Savio said.

related news

The PPEs were given to the health staff of the hospital, located in a congested area of central Kolkata, as a precautionary measure, he said on Friday.

The alumni association has also distributed food packets among people in eight villages, located around the rural campus of the college at Raghabpur in South 24 Parganas district earlier this week, he said.

St. Xavier's College has identified 16 villages in the district and distributed essential items among 3000 families, he said.

Meanwhile, the Presidency Alumni Association had come forward to distribute units of hand sanitiser and masks to casual employees, elderly parents of former students, and staff of the university, who have not been able to procure these items during the ongoing lockdown.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 11:45 am

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.