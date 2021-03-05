English
SSR case: NCB files 12,000-page charge-sheet against Rhea Chakraborty and 32 others

NCB has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Image - PTI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed over a 12,000-page charge-sheet against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik before a special court in Mumbai in its drugs angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

The voluminous charge sheet has named 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik and has statements of over 200 witnesses. The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year.

The narcotics watchdog says that its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs. According to The Times of India (ToI) report, the NCB said that the evidence includes call data records, WhatsApp chats and bank documents. It further said that the probe against other accused not named in this charge sheet will continue.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, following three days of questioning and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. A special court had remanded Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody, which was later extended.

NCB has alleged that Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June. She was later granted bail on October 7 from the Bombay High Court.

[Inputs from PTI]
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##RheaChakraborty #Current Affairs #India #NCB #Sushant Singh Rajput
first published: Mar 5, 2021 02:31 pm

