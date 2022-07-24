SSKM Hospital has become resort for scam-tainted TMC leaders: BJP

BJP on Sunday alleged that the Woodburn ward of state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata has become a "resort" for scam-tainted TMC leaders. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the practice of "tainted" ruling party leaders getting admitted to SSKM citing "uneasiness" must stop.

He said they should be treated at any medical establishment which is outside the control of the state government so that they can't influence hospital authorities in reporting their health condition in a way favourable to them.

State minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam, was hospitalised at SSKM after he complained of "uneasiness". He was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

"These scam-tainted TMC leaders have developed a habit of enjoying state hospitality at SSKM citing uneasiness. There is every possibility of them influencing hospital authorities in reporting their health condition in a way favourable to them. This must stop. Chatterjee should have been treated at a hospital which is not under the state government's control," he said. Reacting to the allegation, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Chatterjee, the state industry and commerce minister, was admitted to SSKM after the court granted his prayer for medical treatment.

"The court and ED will take a call on this. The party has nothing to say on the matter," he said. In May this year, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was in SSKM Hospital for 15 days citing ill-health, skipping several summonses issued by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its probe into a cattle smuggling case.

Last year, TMC ministers Firhad Hakim and late Subrata Mukherjee, besides MLA Madan Mitra got admitted to SSKM Hospital citing ill-health after being arrested by CBI in connection with its probe into Narada sting operation.