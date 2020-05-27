App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: SSC students to get average of marks of subjects for Geography

In light of the viral outbreak, the MSBSHSE had cancelled the Geography paper, which was scheduled for March 23.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday said it will award an average of marks obtained in other subjects for the Class 10 Geography paper, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the viral outbreak, the MSBSHSE had cancelled the Geography paper, which was scheduled for March 23.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," a circular stated.

related news

A similar rule will be applied in case of a vocational subject exam for differently abled students, it stated.

"An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject," the notice read.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for Secondary School Certificate exams in Maharashtra, which were scheduled between March 3 and 23.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 27, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education #SSC

