SRS Statistical Report | Infant mortality rate highest in Madhya Pradesh, lowest in Kerala

The latest data released by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India has revealed that the infant mortality rate in (IMR) has improved slightly and is currently on the decline. The IMR has declined from 33 per 1,000 births in 2017 to 32 per 1,000 births in 2018. Kerala recorded the least IMR, with only seven infant deaths in the same year.

The infant mortality rate is the highest in Madhya Pradesh, where 48 babies died per thousand live births in 2018. In the under-five-year mortality rate also, MP fared the worst, with 56 deaths per 1,000 live births, which is, in fact, worse than its performance in 2017 at 55. The state’s performance declined vis-à-vis neonatal deaths, which increased from 33 deaths for every 1000 babies younger than 29 days in 2017 to 35 deaths per 1000 babies younger than 29 days in 2018.

The latest data released in the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2018, has, however, revealed an encouraging trend. The gender disparity vis-a-vis mortality rates among children is gradually narrowing.

The male and female IMR in 2016 were 33 and 36, which narrowed to 32 and 33, respectively, in 2018. The improvement can primarily be attributed to the rural areas, where there was a sharp decline in female infant mortality rate over the past years. In rural areas, the infant mortality rate among male and female babies was 37 and 40, respectively, in the year 2016. It narrowed to 36 and 37, respectively in 2017, and reached parity in 2018 with both genders reporting the same IMR of 36.