Srishti Behl Arya, Netflix India International Original Films Director, Quits After 3 Years

Srishti Behl Arya had joined Netflix India in May 2018 and had played a major role in bolstering the platform’s library with more than 35 original films, including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul, and Serious Men.

PTI
May 20, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
Srishti Behl Arya (Image: Twitter/Srishti Arya)

Netflix India Director of International Original Films Srishti Behl Arya, who played a key role in expanding the content library of the popular video streaming platform in the country, has resigned.

Arya had joined Netflix in May 2018 and had played a major role in bolstering the platform’s library with more than 35 original films, including Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul, Serious Men, along with Tamil and Telugu films -- Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu.

Prior to Netflix, Arya was an independent producer in the Indian film and television industry. Her last day with Netflix will be May 21, 2021. Arya’s next move is not known.

She reported to Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill.

“Srishti has played a foundational role in building our original film slate in India, launching 35 titles over three years with critical acclaim and fandom...We wish her every success and know she will bring her passion for storytelling to her future endeavours,” Shergill said.

The film remains a focus and priority investment for Netflix in India, and the India content team - led by Shergill - will continue to expand the library further.

OTT players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5 have seen massive growth in the Indian market in the past few years on the back of cheap data tariffs and the availability of affordable smartphones.

The consumption of content - right from the web series to movies to original content - from these platforms is also on the rise on smart TVs as the prices of these devices have come down significantly over the past few years.

The adoption of these digital platforms was further accelerated during the pandemic amid restricted social activities like visits to movie theatres.

These trends are driving huge investment by these platforms in bringing engaging and differentiated content to their platforms to woo viewers.
