Srisailam hydel plant fire: 9 killed in mishap in Telangana

Nine people who were trapped after a fire broke out at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border late on August 20, have lost their lives, officials told news agency ANI.

Six bodies have reportedly been recovered by rescue teams so far and

efforts were on to pull out the others from the underground plant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the mishap. He said, "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest."

At least 17 people were inside the plant when the fire broke out at the power plant, of which around eight managed to come out. Ten people had been rescued, of which 6 are under treatment for suffocation at a hospital in Srisailam.

The plant has six units with combined capacity of 900 MW (6X150). The power generation was in full swing following the incessant rains during the past few days. Power generation has been suspended following the fire mishap.