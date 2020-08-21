172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|srisailam-hydel-plant-fire-9-killed-in-mishap-in-telangana-5739051.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Srisailam hydel plant fire: 9 killed in mishap in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the mishap.

Moneycontrol News
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Nine people who were trapped after a fire broke out at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border late on August 20, have lost their lives, officials told news agency ANI.

Six bodies have reportedly been recovered by rescue teams so far and

efforts were on to pull out the others from the underground plant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the mishap. He said, "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest."

Close

At least 17 people were inside the plant when the fire broke out at the power plant, of which around eight managed to come out. Ten people had been rescued, of which 6 are under treatment for suffocation at a hospital in Srisailam.

The plant has six units with combined capacity of 900 MW (6X150). The power generation was in full swing following the incessant rains during the past few days. Power generation has been suspended following the fire mishap.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #India #Narendra Modi #Srisailam fire

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.