Terrorists attack Indian Army's road opening party in Srinagar, two soldiers killed

At least two Indian Army soldiers were killed after suspected terrorists attacked the army’s road opening party (ROP) on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

This happened in the HMT area. Security forces have launched a manhunt in the area.

Kashmir’s Inspector General said that three terrorists shot at the soldiers. “Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries. Jaish has active movement here, by evening we will identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. Two are probably Pakistani and one local,” news agency ANI quoted the IG as saying.

The attack came just days ahead of the eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) polls. The first phase of polling in the union territory is scheduled for December 1.

The election is the first major political exercise in J&K since August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 which granted special status to the state. The central government had also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

J&K's mainstream political parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference, People's Conference (PC) are contesting in an alliance called the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). They have put up a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).