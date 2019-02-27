App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Srinagar, Jammu, Leh airports closed for civilian air traffic

While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were closed on February 27 for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Budgam district and amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan.

"The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

Jammu and Leh airports have also been closed for civilian traffic.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of February 27 has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 11:44 am

tags #IAF #India

