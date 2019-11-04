Srinagar: 1 killed, 13 injured in grenade attack

The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.
A police on Monday said terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area, a civilian was killed and 13 others were injured.
While one person died in the attack, 13 others were injured, two of them critically, they said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area.
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 02:02 pm