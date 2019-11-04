App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Srinagar: 1 killed, 13 injured in grenade attack

The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Srinagar, J&K
File image of Srinagar, J&K

A police on Monday said terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area,  a civilian was killed and 13 others were injured.

The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.

While one person died in the attack, 13 others were injured, two of them critically, they said.

Close

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

(With PTI inputs)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Grenade attack #India #Srinagar

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.