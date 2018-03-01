Sridevi’s death: Subramanian Swamy, Amar Singh and Ram Gopal Varma raise questions

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Tuesday that he thinks Sridevi’s demise was a ‘murder’ while Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh said that she did not drink hard liquor, contradicting the Dubai Forensic Department’s autopsy communique.

Subramanian Swamy calls it a 'murder'

News agency ANI quoted Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy as saying, “If you ask my opinion I'll tell you that I think it's murder."

“Let's wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media don't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media and said she died of heart failure,” Swami said.

“Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega (We should be wary of the illicit relationship between cinema actors and Dawood Ibrahim),” Swamy told ANI.

Speaking to Times Now, Swamy said that "It is very difficult to die and drown in a bathtub unless somebody pushes you or prevents you from breathing," Swamy told the channel.

Ram Gopal Varma takes to social media

Film maker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to express himself. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “And so on her body lies in the cold storage, Effigy of a bygone age, Waiting for the cruel facts to adjudge, While the world waits to pay homage, Can she ever really. RIP?”

“Though God so cruelly took away a Goddess like Sridevi from amongst us, we still have her permanently etched on our screens I hate god for taking her away from us forever but I love Louis Lumiere for creating the movie camera for her beauty to stay with us forever,” he said in another tweet.

The film maker also posted a blog on Facebook titled, ‘My Love Letter To Sridevi’s Fans’, explaining how difficult life had been her right from her childhood.

Amar Singh says Sridevi did not consume hard liquor

Politician Amar Singh told ANI on Monday that Sridevi never consumed hard liquor.

His statement came after the Dubai Forensic Department released an autopsy communique stating that traces of alcohol were found in Sridevi's body.

Singh, a family friend of Sridevi, said, "Sridevi ji did not drink hard liquor, she used to have wine sometimes like me and like many others in public life. I have talked to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Al Nahyan, he assured me that all formalities and reports are complete. Her mortal remains should reach India by midnight."

The autopsy report, carried by UAE’s Khaleej Times states that the veteran actress died due to "accidental drowning" in the hotel bathtub. However, initial reports had suggested that she suffered from a massive cardiac arrest.

Sridevi was in Dubai for her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding at the time of her demise on February 24.