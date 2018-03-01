App
Feb 27, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sridevi's death: Clearance to take body home still awaited; other top developments

The forensic report on Monday said that the Bollywood actress died due to accidental drowning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Actress Sridevi's family is still awaiting clearance from the Dubai Public Prosecution to bring her body home. The body will be sent for embalming once the prosecution has given clearance.

The Dubai Public Prosecutor will soon release a report which will clarify whether or not any further probe is required before releasing Sridevi's body, a former Khaleej Times editor told News18.

Indian envoy to the UAE Navdeep Suri has discouraged speculation on Sridevi's death.

The forensic report on Monday said that the Bollywood actress died due to accidental drowning.

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor has given a statement to the Dubai police. The director reportedly found the actress unconscious in a bathtub filled with water in the hotel, according to News18.

YRF Communications has confirmed that Boney Kapoor's son actor Arjun Kapoor has left for Dubai to be with his father.

The noted Bollywood actress died on Sunday in Dubai. She was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

