Feb 25, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sridevi — A versatile actor who charmed movie buffs for nearly five decades

Sridevi died late in at night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters — Jahnvi and Khushi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Veteran actor Sridevi, who had a glorious career spanning nearly five decades, passed away Saturday, at the age of 54.

The actor reportedly died late in at night due to a cardiac arrest. She was in Dubai along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

A star is born 

Sridevi started her acting career as a child artist in Tamil film ‘Thunaivan’, in 1969. By the time she entered Bollywood, she had become a known face in South Indian cinema.

A versatile actor, Sridevi, made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with ‘Solva Sawan’. However, it was only after five years in the industry that she gained commercial success with Jeetendra-starrer ‘Himmatwala’.

Sridevi worked in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada language movies too. In 1992, her performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s Kshana Kshanam won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu and Andhra's Nandi Award for Best Actress.

She earned critical acclaim for films such as Sadma (1983), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991) and Gumrah (1993).

Other movies such as Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Mr India (1987) and Chandni (1989) were also immensely successful at the box office.

After starring in home production ‘Judaai’ along with brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar, Sridevi went on a 15-year hiatus from the film industry to attend to her family duties.

She made a comeback with director Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish in the year 2012. She played a middle-class woman, learning to speak English to feel accepted by her family. She won tremendous acclaim for her role while the movie also turned out to be a commercial success.

In 2017, Sridevi starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in a revenge-drama, Mom.

Sridevi had also shot for a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Zero which is expected to release in December this year.

Sridevi films

Early Life

Sridevi was born in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. She got married to co-actor Mithun Chakraborty. However, it was only revealed to the public after a fan magazine published their marriage certificate. In 1996, she married film producer Boney Kapoor.

In 2013, Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour.

She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters — Jahnvi and Khushi.

