Sri Ram College of Commerce to host finance festival Episteme 2023

The Finance and Investment Cell of Shri Ram College of Commerce is set to host Episteme 2023, considered one of the largest finance festivals held in India on an undergraduate level.

The event, which will be held at the college’s campus from April 26 to 29, will feature competitions and speaker sessions encompassing the domains of finance, economics, and geopolitics.

The 2022 edition of Episteme brought in 14,000+ participants, and to ensure similar footfall this year, the festival comes with a roster of six competitions, namely:

Menace at Metropolis: The flagship event under Episteme’23, Menace is a stock market simulation meant to test the trading acumen of newcomers and veterans.

Shri Ram Fund Face-Off: Participants are required to step into the shoes of a seasoned fund manager and navigate the storm to generate desired returns for their investors! Shri Ram Case Cade: Under this, participants are supposed to think critically and explore all possibilities to crack various cases.

Shri Ram Policy Battle: An amalgamation of intricate disciplines, policy brings order to chaos. To win this game, participants must satisfy all stakeholders to the maximum extent. Shri Ram Pitch(a)thon: Here, participants will have to pitch their products to secure investors' support.

IOA Executive Council meeting on April 27 to discuss WFI impasse Shri Ram M&A Championship: A fundamental aspect of investment banking, mergers and acquisitions will require the participants to do what's best for business after rationally evaluating all feasible avenues. Apart from the fun and games, Episteme'23 will also have a line-up of influential personalities for speaker sessions and a panel discussion. In the past, the Finance and Investment Cell has hosted the likes of Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys; Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO of Standard Chartered Bank; Richard Rekhy, Former CEO of KPMG India; Geoffrey Okomoto, First Deputy Managing Director of IMF; and V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor of India, among others. Notably, the previous editions of Episteme were held in collaboration with corporations such as the World Bank Group, BSE Ltd, EY, Bajaj Capital, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Grant Thornton Bharat. To register for the event, click on https://ficsrcc.com/episteme