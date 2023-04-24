 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Sri Ram College of Commerce to host finance festival Episteme 2023

Apr 24, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

The event, which will be held at the college’s campus from April 26 to 29, will feature competitions and speaker sessions encompassing the domains of finance, economics, and geopolitics.

As it reaches 100 years of its establishment, the college has rendered its name among the best in Asia. Image Credits: ficsrcc.com/

The Finance and Investment Cell of Shri Ram College of Commerce is set to host Episteme 2023, considered one of the largest finance festivals held in India on an undergraduate level.

The event, which will be held at the college’s campus from April 26 to 29, will feature competitions and speaker sessions encompassing the domains of finance, economics, and geopolitics.

The 2022 edition of Episteme brought in 14,000+ participants, and to ensure similar footfall this year, the festival comes with a roster of six competitions, namely:

Menace at Metropolis: The flagship event under Episteme’23, Menace is a stock market simulation meant to test the trading acumen of newcomers and veterans.