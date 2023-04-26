Sri Ram College of Commerce concludes 180 Degrees Consulting, a case competition on April 12

it helps students and enthusiasts to have a better practical understanding. Image: https://180dcsrcc.in/

On April 12th, 2023, 180 Degrees Consulting at Shri Ram College of Commerce concluded Case 180, an exciting undergraduate case competition that attracted over 6,000 registrations and saw intense competition and impressive case-solving skills. The event partnered with esteemed organizations such as Mastercard, Microsoft, Kroll, EY, and BOD Consulting.

180 Degrees Consulting SRCC is the first North Indian branch of 180 Degrees Consulting and has received several awards like “Best New Branch” and second-best branch award in the Asia Pacific Region in 2018 and 2019 respectively for its impressive work, completing over 40 projects and touching the lives of over 3,00,000 people.

Attracting vast attention from consulting enthusiasts across India, Case 180 is the offline flagship event of 180 Degrees Consulting at SRCC and includes three verticals covering various aspects of consultancy: Management Consulting Edition, Crisis Consulting Edition, and Policy Consulting Edition. Each edition presents its own challenges and provides a unique experience for participating teams.

In addition to Case 180, 180 Degrees Consulting SRCC has also launched a Case Competition Guide, the first-ever guide for case competitions at the undergraduate level in Delhi University. The guide contains comprehensive information on participation in a case competition and includes a repository of over 85 case problems and solutions from winners and position holders. Thus, it helps students and enthusiasts to have a better practical understanding.

