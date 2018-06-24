App
India
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sri Lankan refugee among six arrested for ATM fraud

Two cars, 17 cellphones, two laptops, 20 duplicate ATM cards and more were recovered from the gang, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six people, including a Sri Lankan refugee, who duplicated cards and withdrew Rs 19 lakh from an ATM kiosk here, were arrested today, police said.

The gang made the fake ATM cards based on data stolen by using skimmers and a camera and withdrew the money from various accounts, they said.

A special police team went to Krishnagiri on receipt of information that they were in that town and nabbed them. Two cars, 17 cellphones, two laptops, 20 duplicate ATM cards and 40 grams of gold ornaments were recovered from the gang, police said. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, they said.

The six are facing similar cases in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 10:22 pm

