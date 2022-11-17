English
    Sri Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others

    November 17, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    Representative image

    An Indian fisherman sustained injuries to his eye after being allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy which also arrested 14 fishers for alleged maritime boundary violation, an official said.

    The injured fisherman was identified as Johnson of Rameswaram and he was injured in his eye when the Lankan naval personnel attacked him late on Wednesday, he said.

    Further, 14 fishermen, belonging to Nagapattinam district were apprehended by the Lankan Navy. Their boat was so seized.

    The twin incidents have caused much apprehensions among the fisherfolk, fishermen representatives said.
